Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE:DND opened at C$15.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.00. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.