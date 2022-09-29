Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Barclays cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$10.60 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

TSE LUN opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.51. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 5.9099995 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

