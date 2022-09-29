Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €155.00 ($158.16) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 73.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €89.29 ($91.11) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €102.60. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.