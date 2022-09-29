Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.59% from the company’s current price.

DPM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 8.2 %

TSE DPM opened at C$5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.93.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

