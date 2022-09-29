Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 119.59% from the company’s current price.
DPM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.07.
Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 8.2 %
TSE DPM opened at C$5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.93.
Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals
In other news, Senior Officer David Rae acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 340,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
