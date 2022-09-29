Scotiabank Upgrades FirstService (TSE:FSV) to Buy

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a C$135.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$148.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$162.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 43.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.12. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$145.76 and a 12-month high of C$256.01.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 6.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

FirstService Company Profile

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,618,600. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,900 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$172.50, for a total transaction of C$500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,073,390. Also, Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.00, for a total value of C$342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,618,600.

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.