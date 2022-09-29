Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company.

LEV opened at C$4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$3.93 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.62.

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.5112977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

