Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 273399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Specifically, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton acquired 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Nikola by 15.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.