Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Henry Schein traded as low as $66.26 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 9251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.06.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.