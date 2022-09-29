Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $46.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comcast traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 725289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

