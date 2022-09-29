UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.74. 69,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,735,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,960. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

