International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as low as $95.28 and last traded at $96.09, with a volume of 3658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $100,852,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $519,231,000 after purchasing an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 129.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

