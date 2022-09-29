JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €13.80 to €11.70. The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

JCDXF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. AlphaValue cut shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

