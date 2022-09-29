SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 265 to GBX 250. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. SSP Group traded as low as GBX 197.95 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 199.05 ($2.41), with a volume of 218277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.40 ($2.53).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 315 ($3.81).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 236.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.