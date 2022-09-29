UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $48.00. The company traded as low as $40.44 and last traded at $40.69, with a volume of 95030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.90.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in UDR by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

