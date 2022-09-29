Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $49.45. Prothena shares last traded at $56.83, with a volume of 67,230 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTA. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 42,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $1,368,478.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $103,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,498 shares of company stock worth $4,750,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prothena by 170.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

