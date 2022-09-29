Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RSKD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Riskified alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 223.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 709,053 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 27.1% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 916,769 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 128.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,273 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riskified Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $635.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.