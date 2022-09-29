Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 247075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

