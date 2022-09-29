Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $58.80. Jabil shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 14,378 shares traded.

The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Jabil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jabil by 677.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

