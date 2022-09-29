Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $31.00. The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 26750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

