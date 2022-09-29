Investors Purchase High Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,855 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 2,417 put options.
Stellantis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Institutional Trading of Stellantis
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Featured Stories
