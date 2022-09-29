Investors Purchase High Volume of Stellantis Put Options (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,855 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 2,417 put options.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

About Stellantis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

