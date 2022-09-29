Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €28.70 to €19.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Salzgitter traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 1369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €43.00 ($43.88) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

