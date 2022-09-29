American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 19,039 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,056 put options.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,038,000 after acquiring an additional 931,001 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,543,000 after acquiring an additional 72,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

