American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 19,039 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,056 put options.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
