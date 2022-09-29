Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $99.00. The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 14303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.
In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
