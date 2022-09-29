Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $99.00. The company traded as low as $73.65 and last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 14303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,383,000 after purchasing an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading

