Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Trading Down 1.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) were down 1.8% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock. Broadstone Net Lease traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.11. Approximately 4,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,142,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $4,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 71.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

