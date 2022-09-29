Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $56.16, but opened at $58.80. Jabil shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 14,378 shares.

The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

