Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Up 84,300.0% in September

Man Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 84,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 844.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.40.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

