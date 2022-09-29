Equitrans Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,220 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,214 call options.

ETRN stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

