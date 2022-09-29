Traders Buy High Volume of Vipshop Call Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,969 call options on the company. This is an increase of 207% compared to the average daily volume of 1,620 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.