Vy Global Growth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VYGG)

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,773% compared to the typical volume of 197 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vy Global Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGG. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $837,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $505,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 2.8% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,066,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Vy Global Growth Price Performance

NYSE:VYGG opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Vy Global Growth has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $577.01 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of -0.11.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

