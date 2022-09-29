International Game Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 30,250 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 424% compared to the average daily volume of 5,769 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Stock Up 4.0 %

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of IGT stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.82. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.