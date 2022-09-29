Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,055 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 550% compared to the average daily volume of 932 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $335,031.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,941 shares of company stock worth $376,347. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,096,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after acquiring an additional 191,229 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 345,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.5 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.23. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 1,310.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

