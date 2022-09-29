Traders Purchase Large Volume of Blue Apron Call Options (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 19,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 11,183 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APRN. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE:APRN opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -3.08. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Insider Transactions at Blue Apron

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

