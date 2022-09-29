Equillium Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,491 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 20,314% compared to the typical volume of 22 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth about $14,009,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equillium by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 272,749 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EQ stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Equillium has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Equillium from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Equillium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.
