Traders Buy Large Volume of Cenovus Energy Call Options (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 17,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical volume of 11,917 call options.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth about $348,567,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $133,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

