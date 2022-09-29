Simon Property Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical volume of 4,962 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SPG opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

