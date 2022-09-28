Essex Savings Bank Has $428,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 65,885 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day moving average is $139.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

