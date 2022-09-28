Tfo Tdc LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5,042.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.68 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

