Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,695 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 64,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.