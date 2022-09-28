Carlson Capital Management Has $19.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.68 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

