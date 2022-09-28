Wealthpoint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Wealthpoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

