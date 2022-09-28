Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $224.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

