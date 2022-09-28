Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Tfo Tdc LLC

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3,368.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.