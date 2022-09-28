Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.68 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

