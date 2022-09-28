Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,043,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

