Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baugh & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 3.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
