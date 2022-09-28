Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

