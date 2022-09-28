Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $137.86 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $137,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $362.35 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.52 and a 200-day moving average of $410.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

