Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Buys 844 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,043,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

