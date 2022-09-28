Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

