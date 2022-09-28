Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,922 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $2,154,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average is $149.43. The firm has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

